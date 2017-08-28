Kuntunse: ‘Illegal’ tomato factory halts operations

Following Citi News’ report on the illegal operations of a tomato processing factory at Kuntunse, activities of the company has seized.

According to residents for the past five days, the company has not been operating a situation that has brought some relief to them.

The residents first raised concerns over the possible long term health hazards, following the improper disposal of waste by a Chinese firm producing tomato paste there.

Citi News investigations revealed that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had ordered the company to stop production.

Citi News’ Naa kwaamah Siaw-Marfo and Philip Nii Lartey have more in this report.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana