Kufuor endorses probe of corrupt officials in Nana Addo’s gov’t

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has backed the President’s approach towards dealing with alleged corruption in his government.

“I believe that what the president said is the right thing to say. When you see something wrong you should have the courage of your conviction to move against the wrong report to the investigative authorities and the chain to secure justice. The president’s approach I believe is the right approach. After all he is a lawyer and you don’t convict people before you even investigated and tried them,” he said.

Speaking toCaleb Kudah, President Kufuor also said Ghanaians must be concerned about who the president selects for the Special Prosecutor office in the fight against corruption.

He said “the most important thing for all of us to look forward to is that whoever is appointed as the special prosecutor would be the type of good person we are talking about.”

“Get the right person in the good place and get the right solutions,” he remarked.

I won’t spare corrupt NPP officials – Akufo-Addo

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday disclosed that he has given the security agencies a directive to investigate any official within his administration who will be accused of corruption.

This he said follows his promise of not condoning corruption in his government.

“Let me reassure you of one thing. Any allegation about corruption against any official member of my government will be investigated by the law enforcement agencies. And those who made that allegation better be prepared to support it when they are making these allegations of corruption because nobody is going to get away with it,” he added.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

