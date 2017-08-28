I won’t contest 2020 elections-Afotey – Agbo

The Member of Parliament for the Kpone Katamanso constituency, Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo will not contest the 2020 parliamentary elections due to his role as regent of Katamanso.

The Member of Parliament who has been the representative of the people of Kpone Katamanso since 2009 was earlier this year installed as regent of Katamanso.

Nii Laryea noted that his decision not to contest the seat again is borne out of the new position he occupies as the regent of Katamanso in the Nungua Traditional Area.

According to the Kpone Katamanso legislator, he is grooming someone to takeover from him in the constituency when he finally steps down as the MP.

“I have decided with my kingsmen I am not going to seek re-election as MP again when I finally bring my tenure of office to MP to an end thus I am seriously grooming one fine gentleman to take over the mantle of leadership as MP in the area when I finally step down in 2020,” he noted.

Clearing all doubts, Afotey-Agbo noted that “my enstoolment as regent will not interfere with my role as an MP in any way since I am only playing an acting role as regent. A regent can not be gazzetted so it will in no way interfere with my job as an MP. I am not a substantive chief but just acting in the absence of the chief who has been unwell for some time.”

Mr Afotey-Agbo was enstooled as regent of Katamanso to take up the affairs of the divisional area due to the ailing health of the current chief Nii Otu Akwetey.

Nii Otu Akwetey who is the current chief of Katamanso has been unwell for some time and could no longer run the affairs of the area hence the need for the elders to enstool the MP as the regent to act on behalf of the ailing chief.

Elvis Washington/citifminline.com/Ghana