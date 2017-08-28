Gun-wielding land-guards burn down Church at Spintex [Photos]

Some angry land guards have burn down a Church at Okpoi Gonno on the Spintex Road in Accra.

The land guards, who were wielding guns and machetes, stormed the Believers House Worship International on Monday and set the building ablaze.

Musical instruments, chairs and some electrical gadgets worth several hundreds of thousands of cedis were all destroyed.

The Manet Police is currently investigating circumstances that led to the action.

According to the Head Pastor of the Church, Rev. Abraham Lamptey, the Church was summoned to court over a suit challenging their ownership of the land about seven months ago.

He said the Church responded and there is an ongoing case in court to determine the rightful owner of the land.

He said he was shocked that the other party could take the law into their own hands and perpetuate the act.

“I was home today when I had a call that some 10 thugs, land guards had come to the site, chased everyone out of the place with gun, entered the auditorium, poured petrol and set the place ablaze and burnt everything.

They fled in their pickup and got out of the place. Nobody could stand because they holding guns and ready to shoot,” Rev. Lamptey told Citi News in an interview.

He said the church three months earlier, received threats from the land-guards.

Some members of the church were seen trying to salvage a few of the properties left in the auditorium later in the day.

By: Jonas Nyabor & Zoe Abu-Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana