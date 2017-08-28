GHPL Week 25: Hearts win Accra derby, Aduana Stars go top

Week 25 of the Ghana Premier League was headlined by the Accra Derby between Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The ‘Dade Boys’ needed to get a result to ease their relegation woes and they went into the lead in the first half through Emmanuel Amartey.

But Hearts fought back and equalised through Patrick Razak. The Phobians went ton to get the winner through Kwame Kizito in the second half to send Hearts to 3rd place on 43 points.

Olympics are 15th on 26 points.

Aduana Stars beat Inter Allies 1-0 in Dormaa to send them to top of the league table. They won the game thanks to a goal from a Sam Adams penalty in the first half.

WAFA fell off the top of the table after they lost 1-0 to Tema Youth. Aaron Awannorh scored the winning goal for Tema Youth.

Ebusua Dwarfs beat Liberty Professionals 3-1 at the Robert Mensah Stadium thanks to goals from Kingsley Nteng, Mustapha Alhaji and Christopher Bonney. Liberty got their consolation from Ben Eshun.

A goal from Moro Salifu gave Bechem United the victory against AshGold while Stephen Amankonah was the match-winner for Berekum Chelsea against Elmina Sharks.

Asante Kotoko beat Bolga All Stars 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium with the goals coming from Abass Mohammed and Yakubu Mohammed. Ibrahim Moro got the consolation for Bolga All Stars.

By: Citi Sports Desk