Gas safety campaign kicks off in Central Region

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has launched a door-to-door Gas Safety Campaign in the Central Region, aimed at sensitising liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) retailers and users on safe dispensing and use of the product.

The campaign seeks to reduce gas explosions and LPG related fire outbreaks across the country.

The launch was officially announced by the Acting Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, Hassan Tampuli, over the weekend at Cape Coast.

They started with open interactions with some operators of LPG sale outlets and owners of restaurants, ‘chop bars’ and other bulk users in the Cape Coast Municipality.

Briefing the media, Mr Tampuli explained, “We take them through the process of lighting the LPG stove, how to store it, the amount of ventilation that is required to ensure that in the event of any leakage, we can contain the situation much more easily”.

He added that “we engage them and inspect their facilities, and check the integrity of the safety procedures they have, and where we think there are deficiencies, we educate them on what to do”.

Liquefied petroleum gas, just as other petroleum products, has accounted for many of the fire outbreaks recorded in the country because users are either unskilled in its use, or do not adhere to proper instructions on its use.

To minimize such accidents, the NPA has embarked on a national campaign on the dispensing and use of the product to increase people’s conformity to minimum safety measures.

The Authority has so far been in regions such the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western Regions, earmarking seven municipal, metropolitan and districts in each region .

The Cape Coast Metropolis, Assin North, Mfantseman, Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem and the Abura-Asebu –Kwamankese are the areas that have so far benefited from the campaign in the Central Region.

Mr Tampuli further hinted, “what we again want to do is to be able to identify some conforming retail outlets, restaurants and ‘chop bars’ and at the end of the year we recognize them at an event we will organize for the downstream petroleum industry, so those who conform are recognized”.

“And those who are not able to measure up to the minimum content of our safety protocols, we serve general notice to the general public to be careful when they go to those places”.

–

By: Joseph Ackon-Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana