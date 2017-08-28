Deputy Minister donates to two institutions

Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, has donated office equipment to the Sissala West District Directorate of the Ghana education service and the Nabugubelle Health center in the Sissala East District of the Upper West region.

The donation from the minister is estimated to be worth GHC5,800.

It comprises a photocopy machine, printer, refrigerator, an air conditioner and some other office equipment.

At a short ceremony at Gwollu to hand over the photocopier machine and a printer, the deputy minister said the gesture was in response to a distress appeal made by Francis K Maali, the Sissala West district director of education.

“I am not new to this district and so when the director made an appeal to me, I quickly mobilized resources to support the district office to carry out its duties properly.”

Mr. Chinnia appealed to teachers in the district to work hard to improve the performance of pupils in the area.

Mr. Francis K Maali after receiving the donation was full of praise to the minister. He said his outfit had been operating without the machines for over two years.

He was worried” the district directorate is in dare need of office equipment and other logistics” and promised to put the machines received to good use.

At the Nabugubelle health center where the deputy minister presented a refrigerator and an air conditioner to the facility, the officer in charge, Robert Jua decried the deplorable conditions under which nurses work.

He appealed to government to come to the aid of the facility.

–

By:Mahama Latif/citifmonline.com/Ghana.