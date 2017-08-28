Citi FM’s donations arrive in Sierra Leone [Photos]

Relief items donated by listeners of Citi FM in support of mudslide victims of Sierra Leone have arrived in the West African Country.

The items were transported to Sierra Leone by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

To witness the delivery of the items at the Lungi International Airport on Saturday August 26, 2017 was the Chargé D’affaires of the Ghana High Commission, Mr Ernest Amporful and his staff.

The President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma in the wake of the disaster, called for urgent help to support the thousands who were displaced.

Citi FM through its Supporting Sierra Leone Initiative appealed for clothes blankets, mattresses for survivors of the tragedy.

In an interview on Citi FM President Koroma’s spokesperson commended the efforts of the station and its many listeners.

Confirming the development to Citi News, the NADMO’s Deputy Director General for Technical and Reforms, Seji Saji said the items touched down in Sierra Leone at 12 noon on Saturday.

“The items left here around 9am so by 11:45am on Saturday the plane had already touched down at the airport in Sierra Leone and our Chargé D’affaires, Ernest Ampofo was there with the Ghanaian team to receive the items,” he added.

Donations handed over to NADMO

Citi FM on Friday presented the many relief items it received from its listeners to NADMO for onward transportation to Sierra Leone.

The NADMO Director General, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh who received the items was so grateful to Citi FM for spearheading the benevolent initiative.

“I have just come back from Sierra Leone and the situation there is not pleasant at all. The people of Sierra Leone are calling for more of such donations. I had a call from my deputy while there that this is what you are also doing. I never estimated it this way that we were going to receive many things like this. So you’ve done a very wonderful job. On behalf of the platform that is working on this disaster and the Sierra Leonean government, we appreciate this very much. We are so grateful, I want to say a very big thank you for what you have done as well as the numerous listeners of Citi FM who donated these items,” he added.

Over 400 people were confirmed dead after the August 14 mudslide disaster in Sierra Leone and about 3,000 more were displaced while over 600 more were said to be still missing.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana