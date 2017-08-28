Citi FM, others apologise to Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini

Omni Media Limited, owner of and operator of Citi FM and citifmonline.com; Abdul Karim Nantogmah, Northern Regional Correspondent of Citi FM and Richard Dela Sky, Host of Eyewitness News would like to apologise unreservedly to Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency and to retract the publications made on the 3rd day of October 2016, on the internet platform www.citifmonline.com and on the Citi Eyewitness News programme under the headline “Voters blast Inusah Fuseini for paying GHc150,000 to Shatta Wale.”

The said publications alleged that ALhaji Inusah Fuseini had paid the sum of GHc150,000 to popular artiste Shatta Wale o perform at a campaign launch in Tamale.

The publications were untrue, without any basis whatsoever and ought not to have been published.

we hereby retract the false publications completely and render an unqualified apology to Alhaji Inusah Fuseini for the embarrassment, scorn, ridicule, harassment and insults occasioned by the said publications.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana