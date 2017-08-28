Bui solar project: Over GHc42,000 released for compensation

File photo: Solar plant

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) has released an amount of GHc42, 276.96 as compensation for persons whose farms will be affected in course of the establishment of Solar Project being undertaken by the Authority.

BPA is has already began processes for the setting up of a 250 megawatt solar plant in the Brong Ahafo Region to boost the country’s power supply.

The project which is situated at Carpenter in the Bole District has been estimated to affect farms of five farmers thus curtailing their source of livelihood hence the compensation.

“An amount of GHc42, 276.96 has been released for the payment of compensation to five beneficiaries whose economic tree/crops are located within the area earmarked for the BPA’s Solar Project,” a statement sighted byand signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power, Fred Oware stated.

The statement added that the payments will however be paid through the Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

“BPA collaborated with the Land Valuation Division (LVD) to enumerate economic assets that were located within the 1000 acre parcel of the land earmarked for the solar project. The exercise is expected to be witnessed by the Chief of Carpenter, BPA officials, regional officers of the Land Valuation Division and members of the Carpenter community,” the statement added.

The Authority said the project will commence after the compensation payment.

There have been several calls for Ghana to adopt solar power following erratic power cuts in time past due to thelow water levels in the Akosombo dam which hither to provided less expensive hydro power for the country.

A number of interventions including solar energy were however used to augment the nation’s power supply.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

