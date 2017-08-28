Black Stars to begin training in Kumasi on Monday

The Black Stars will begin preparations for their World Cup qualifying match against Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Monday August 28 at 3:30pm.

Players named in coach Kwesi Appiah’s 24-man squad are expected to start arriving in Ghana on Sunday evening.

The squad will move to Kumasi where coach Appiah and his technical team will take the players through various training sessions till Thursday.

The game is scheduled for Friday September 1 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi at 3:30pm.

The Black Stars will travel to Brazzaville for the return encounter which will be played on September 5.

Source: Ghana FA