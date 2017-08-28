Bimbilla residents lament decade long curfew

File photo: Security presence at Bimbilla

Residents of Bimibilla in the Northern Region have decried the curfew on the township which has lasted for close to a decade.

According to them the curfew has affected their socio-economic activities in the town since no business activity is permitted in the area at night.

The Interior Ministry had placed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the town following some protracted chieftaincy conflicts in the area which claimed 30 lives.

Ten additional lives have also been lost since February 2017.

Speaking to Citi News, the residents complain that they struggle to make a living since they have to close early enough before the time of the curfew.

They however appealed to the Ministry of Interior to review the hours to assuage their plight.

“We are appealing to the Interior Ministry to come to our aid by reviewing the curfew hours, our businesses are suffering, the socio-economic lives of the people are affected. We want the interior minister to provide security at the various palaces and allow the innocent citizens of Bimbilla to go about their normal businesses.”

“We are calling on the government to do something about the curfew on Bimbilla, the situation is affecting us greatly. We no longer do business at night and it’s having a toll on my pockets because sales have gone low, usually some businesses strive at night and in our case its a different story, the government must do something about it now. We are tired,” another resident fumed.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for Bimbilla, Abdulai Yaqoub has vowed to do everything possible to ensure lasting peace in the area.

This follows a pledge by the feuding factions to support the DCE to succeed in that regard.

Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, citifmonline.com