We’ll challenge Govt’s 30% School Feeding protocol – Minority

File photo

The National Democratic Congress Minority in Parliament will challenge the School Feeding Programme’s 30 percent allocation of the schools in each district as protocol for the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection,

“I want to serve notice that the Minority will challenge it because we think that it should not be allowed to go and this is not a charge for only the minority,” the MP for Sagnarigu, A.B.A Fuseini said on Eyewitness News.

He viewed this directive from the government as not being conformity to the laws of this country and “there is a collective duty on all of us as Ghanaians to get up and oppose this obnoxious policy and make sure the right thing is done.”

“The country does not belong to NPP people alone. It belongs to all people and we all have the right to apply for any job anywere… it should not be reserved for particular people because they are members of a political party. it is unacceptable.”

No incompetent caterers

Also at stake is the physical well-being of the school children, according to Mr. Fuseini, and the government should not be compromising on the quality of the caterers.

“We are talking about food, something very important in the lives of our children. You can’t have very bad and unhygienic incompetent caterers and they will compromise the lives of our children.”

“…this is a thing they are awarding to NPP [members] without even having the opportunity to take them throughout a rigorous process where they can be screened and on the basis of competence, we award it to the best people who can do the best job.”

The new guidelines for the selection of caterers will take effect from the 2017/2018 academic year which begins September in 2017.

The Gender Ministry also charged the MMDCEs to also engage more women activists, women executives, queen-mothers among others as caterers for the programme.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana