We need God’s intervention – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has called on Christians and all Ghanaians to seek God’s intervention in the affairs of government to help them work to the benefit of the country.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service on Sunday at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral in the Central Region after the New Patriotic Party’s delegates’ conference, Akufo-Addo expressed his commitment to ensuring development of the country.

“We have to remember at all times that we need the intervention of the lord on daily basis in our life so that He can give us wisdom, courage, health, and compassion so that we can do our work to the benefit of our people of Ghana,” he said.

He thanked the people in Region for their support to him and the party during the 2016 elections noting that the party took the decision to host the conference in Cape Coast in appreciation of their assistance in helping the party capture power at the 2016 polls.

“When the counting was over, we discovered that the Central Region, not only has established the fact that it was a barometer but has given us an extraordinary vote of confidence. From 7 seats, we went to 19 out of 23,” he said.

The 25th annual Delegates’ Conference was to afford the party the opportunity to take stock of their achievements over the past few years and strategize for the years ahead.

As part of events at the conference, some proposals including the expansion of their presidential electoral college were made.

Only 5,000 delegates are allowed to vote for national officers at the party’s congresses but the current proposal seeks to have the number increased to 150,000 to be at par with the number of delegates who vote for to choose a flagbearer at the party’s presidential primaries.

The conference has directed the National Council of the party to set up a Committee to look into all the proposals for constitutional amendments and present a report on the various proposals at a subsequent conference to be held before the end of the year.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana