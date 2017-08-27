One-constituency-one-million cash will transform Bongo – DCE

The District Chief Executive for the Bongo District Assembly has hinted of ambitious plans to give a facelift to the district through governments ‘One-Constituency-One-Million-Dollars’ policy.

The district lacking in social amenities is optimistic that, through the flagship programme, most of its developmental issues can be addressed.

District Chief Executive for Bongo Mr. Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa who disclosed this at a town hall meeting in Bongo said, the assembly has had a successful deliberations with the regional 10-member technical committee of the policy for clearance to implement projects.

“We will use part of the one million dollars to construct the Namoo Boarder Nyariga road, rehabilitation of the Gorigu-Balungu road, the construction of a bridge at Beo, gravelling of the Bongo Assembly-Bong SHS road and the construction of culverts, aprons and approaches to open up the road network for easy movement of goods and services.

We intend to construct a modern morgue for the district hospital and purchase an ambullance to serve our needs and construct new CHPS compounds. We plan to construct and furnish slaughter houses at Bongo, Zorko and Beo markets”.

Mr. Ayinsiba said, plans were far advanced to establish a clay factory under the One District One Factory Policy to supply clay and bricks to boost the district’s financial fortunes and the construction industry.

“The Bongo District Assembly had some collaboration with Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) and University for Development Studies (USD) in the past and this led to major exploration surveys conducted into clay deposits’ at the Balungu area. We are now awaiting a legal document from SADA to create the opportunity for a joint venture while we are also preparing to legally secure the concession. The clay deposit in the district when explored, could feed the yet-to-be established factory for more than 42 years”.

He added that, the assemble intends to procure 1,000 electric poles at a cost of GHC600,000.00 to undertake extension of electricity to hard-to-reach communities.

Mr. Ayinbisa said, the assembly has paid five months arrears of allowances owed traditional authorities in the area while caterers under the Ghana School Feeding programme have been paid two terms arrears owed them.

He indicated that,GHC533,082.00 has been disburse to 3,526 beneficiaries under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty(LEAP) for the 46th to 48th payment cycle.

He added that, the disability fund has also been increased from 2% to 3%.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana