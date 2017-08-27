MP donates to CHPS compounds in Pusiga District

Hajia Lardi Ayamba, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Pusiga, on Friday donated items to CHPS compounds in some communities in the Pusiga District, to help boost health delivery in the area.

The items include 10 hospital beds and mattresses, blankets and 20 chairs.

Hajia Ayamba said the donation was in fulfillment of a promise she made during her political campaign, to help improve health services delivery in the constituency.

She urged the people to bury their differences and focus on improving their lives and uniting to develop the District.

She advised young girls to take their education seriously and aim higher in academia or any vocation of their choice before they get into marriage, saying they would make better wives and mothers if they ha a good education.

Mr Azure Benson, the Pusiga District Director of Health Services, who received the items, commended the MP for the kind gesture and promised to make good use of them.

He said the MP had been helping the health sector in various ways to improve services, adding: “She has the welfare of the people at heart and should be seen as a mother to all, one to be proud of.”

Naaba Apambilla Mohammed, the Chief of Nakuom, one of the beneficiary communities, urged the people to rally behind Hajia Ayamba to help her carry out her development agenda for the area.

–

Source: GNA