Give us peace else we’ll demand it – Anyidoho to NPP

NDC Deputy General Secretary

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) must focus of ensuring peace in the country while developing it as promised Ghanaians during the 2016 election campaign.

According to the NDC, the John Mahama government handed over “a peaceful and fast-developing Ghana” and the NPP government must build upon it.

In their solidarity message read by deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho at the 25Annual Delegates’ Congress, the NDC will force the NPP to ensure peace in the country if it fails to do so.

“On the 7th of January, 20/7, a peaceful and fast-developing Ghana was handed over to you by the NDC. All we are saying, is; give us more peace and development,” he said.

“Ultimately, as the governing party, we demand that you give us our peace. We shall not compromise on our peace. Give it to us or we shall demand it,” he added.

Koku Anyidoho said the opposition will do all that lies within its legal powers to ensure that vigilante groups affiliated to the NPP do not carry out lawless acts in the country.

“The NDC shall not sit idly by and allow the Delta Forces and Invisible Forces to hold this nation to ransom as we continue to call on the law enforcement agencies to apply the rules of State without fear nor favour. Lawlessness shall not be allowed to run riot and ruin Ghana. We are glad His Excellency the President continues to assure the nation that he will not allow lawlessness to sink his image and that of his Administration. We pray he stays genuinely committed to his words.”

He reminded the government to fulfill all of its campaign promises it made to the populace saying, “the sweet campaign talk is over: it is time to sit down and fulfill your promises.”

“Give us jobs; give us roads; give us schools; pay nursing trainee allowances; employ nurses; pay teacher trainee allowances; reduce utility tariffs; pay DKM customers; pay contractors and please sack the army worms from Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana,” Koku Anyidoho said.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana