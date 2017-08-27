Ghana Water Company subsidizes connection for communities

The Ghana Water Company Limited is subsidizing new water service connections for 26 Low-Income Urban Communities (LIUCs).

The gesture is part of a project being implemented under the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP) to increase access to improved water supply and sanitation.

Funded by the World Bank, it is aimed at strengthening environmental sanitation management in the selected communities.

Prospective customers in the LIUCs would pay only GHc200 instead of GHc1,500 to enable them to get connected to GWCL pipelines to have access to potable water.

The GWCL had also commenced a rapid customer consultation process known as the “Town Hall Meetings,” to enhance communication between the company and the people in the identified communities.

Mrs Faustina Boachie, the LIUCs Manager, who made this known to the Ghana News Agency at Adjei Kojo near Tema, said the project would continue till the end of 2020.

She said: “All forms of constraints that hindered the provision of water services in those communities have been removed.”

Mrs Boachie said the GWCL had committed to providing equitable, affordable and safer water services to the low income communities.

“Residents in these areas are, therefore, advised to get their own household connections at an affordable rate now to enhance good sanitation,” she said.

Mrs Boachie said GWCL would also provide technical support to the 11 selected metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in the Greater Accra Region under the GAMA project to supply water to the areas.

She said the project was targeted to benefit 250,000 people in the LIUCs.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, gave the assurance that the Assembly would ensure efficient solid waste collection in its catchment areas.

He said the Assembly was also engaging with investors in the waste management sector to recycle and generate power through technologies that would use liquid waste in a soon to be constructed central storage facility.

Source: GNA