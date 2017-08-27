A-Plus’ corruption claims baseless- Asenso-Boakye

A-Plus

A Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye has rejected corruption accusations made against him and his other colleague, Abu Jinapor by musician A-Plus.

A-Plus while commenting on Facebook on President Akufo-Addo’s achievement so far said some of his officials are very “corrupt.”

He in the post also took on Mr. Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor describing them as not only corrupt but “stupid” although he failed to list their crimes.

“…7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt official including the two very stupid deputy chief of staff. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint two thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools. You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you (sic),” A-Plus stated.

Unhappy with the accusations however, Mr. Asenso-Boakye lambasted A-Plus for making what he described as unsubstantiated claims of corruption against him and advised the musician, who campaigned vigorously for Akufo-Addo ahead of the December 7 polls, to channel his energies into helping the president to succeed.

“Indulging in baseless accusations and unsubstantiated claims of corruption and arrogance is beneath you and frankly discredits you in the eyes of right thinking Ghanaians. As the President noted at the just ended NPP Conference, he is willing and ready to look into any case of alleged corruption. You may kindly take up his generous offer and present your case to him,” he added in a statement.

This claim comes on the back of a directive President Akufo-Addo gave to the security agencies to investigate corruption allegations made against any of his officials.

“Let me reassure you of one thing. Any allegation about corruption against any official member of my government will be investigated by the law enforcement agencies. And those who made that allegation better be prepared to support it when they are making these allegations of corruption because nobody is going to get away with it,” the President said.

Below is the full statement from Francis Asenso-Boakye:

Dear Kwame A Plus,

I have read with bemusement your infantile and opprobrious rants against my colleague and I, and which also seeks to question the judgement of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. This is quite regrettable given your avowed support for Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision and commitment to accelerate the development of Ghana. We have work to do and in a hurry to alleviate the debilitating poverty that demeans our people. I genuinely expect all who profess to have the interest of Ghanaians at heart to dedicate themselves to the cause rather than engage in trivialities and attention seeking stunts.

As you may have noticed in my limited interactions with you, the attainment of Akufo-Addo’s vision remains a cardinal priority and paramount consideration in my dealings with all and sundry. I have applied myself diligently and professionally in discharging my duties both as Political Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff. My schedule in the dual capacity in which I serve His Excellency the President, affords me neither the time or luxury to be planning elaborate schemes to fleece the good people of Ghana who have graciously given us a sacred mandate.

Like you, many people contributed to our resounding electoral victory and remain eager to assist the government achieve its transformation agenda by building a resilient economy that provides fair and equitable opportunities for all. Yet, i must say that it is not everyone who has developed a nauseating sense of entitlement as you unfortunately have. It’s a shame that you would sheepishly use your social media platform and following to seek to besmirch my image and reputation simply to score some measure of revenge for my inability to accede to your request.

I have endeavoured, in my social and political life, to treat everyone with whom I have had the privilege of meeting, big or small, famous or not, with the utmost respect and reverence.

May I reiterate to you, as I did in April, that I will not be intimidated by your vile attacks on my person or held to ransom. You have enormous potential; please harness it more productively. I would earnestly urge you to use your time more judiciously to help move Ghana forward.

Indulging in baseless accusations and unsubstantiated claims of corruption and arrogance is beneath you and frankly discredits you in the eyes of right thinking Ghanaians. As the President noted at the just ended NPP Conference, he is willing and ready to look into any case of alleged corruption. You may kindly take up his generous offer and present your case to him.

While I have this opportunity, allow me to echo the sentiments of President J. A. Kufuor. We need matured minds in our Party and body politics. You will do well to heed the age old adage: “a word to the wise is enough”

I wish you a pleasant day

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

