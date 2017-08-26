Special Prosecutor office will surely be created – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that his government will surely create the office of the Special Prosecutor despite stiff opposition.

The governing New Patriotic Party in its 2016 manifesto promised to set up such controversial office to fight corruption in the country.

Although the document for the creation of the office was laid before Parliament it was later withdrawn after the Minority challenged the procedure in which the Bill was laid, claiming it was unconstitutional.

The Bill is however yet to re-laid before the House.

Meanwhile, addressing members of the NPP at the party’s National Delegates Conference at Cape Coast, President Akufo-Addo said he won’t abandon such office in his quest to triumph over corruption.

“The institute for dealing with corruption in a non-partisan, objective and impartial manner; the office of the Special Prosecutor, there will be a lot of parliamentary moves to try and delay its coming into being. But I want to tell those who are interested in dealing it is that it will come.”

“It will be manned by those who are capable of doing justice to the office and those who are committed to fight against corruption in the country,” he added.

Every corruption allegations will be investigated – Akufo-Addo

The President also promised to prosecute officials of his government accused of corruption.

According to him, the move is part of promise he made that he will not preside over a corrupt government.

President Akufo-Addo also stated that persons who make allegations of corruption against his officials should also be prepared give evidence when called upon.

“We are told that there is corruption in the Akufo-Addo government. Let me reassure you of one thing. Any allegation about corruption against any official member of my government will be investigated by the law enforcement agencies. And those who made that allegation better be prepared to support it when they are making these allegations of corruption because nobody is going to get away with it.”

“I am not going to preside over a government that will support corruption in our country. Every allegation of corruption that is made against any of my officials, I have given instructions to the law enforcement agencies that they should investigate each and every one of them,” he added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

