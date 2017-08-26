September 1 declared as public holiday

Friday, September 1, has been declared a statutory public holiday by the Ministry of the Interior.

The holiday is to enable the celebration of the Eid ul-Adha.

A statement signed by the sector minister, Ambrose Dery entreated the public to observe the holiday throughout the country.

The Eid ul-Adha is an Islamic religious festival to mark the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to follow Allah’s command to sacrifice his son Ishmael.

The day is celebrated by Muslims all over the world and is characterized by the slaughtering especially sheep and cow,and offering of Eid prayers.

Other sacrifice buffalos and sheep to make the day.

The celebration is also known as the Festival of Sacrifice.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana