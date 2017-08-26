School Feeding protocol: Gov’t engaging in cronyism – NDC MP

A.B.A. Fuseini

The MP for Sagnarigu, A.B.A Fuseini has accused the New Patriotic Party government of engaging in “nepotism, cronyism and selective politics” following the new guidelines for the selection of caterers for the School Feeding Programme.

The School Feeding Programme has earmarked 30 percent of the schools in each district as a protocol allocation for the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, according to a letter sighted by citifmonline.com.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Fuseini said: “this is a situation where they want to just carve out some jobs and leave them for only NPP members and sympathisers and supporters.”

He asserted that this allocation was a violation of the constitution of the republic and “a violation of the oath President Nana Akufo-Addo swore at the Independence Square at his induction ceremony, that he was going to treat all Ghanaians fairly.”

The President had a duty to ensure that nobody was discriminated on the grounds of political party colours, according to the opposition National Democratic Congress MP, but, “today this is being violated in his face.”

He explained that the NPP government has been harassed because of its “empty promises” to create jobs and “has come under severe pressure from members of its own ranks.”

Though the document makes no mention of NPP supporters, he insisted that section making references to women activists pertained to NPP members.

The Gender Ministry charged the MMDCEs to engage more women activists, women executives, queen-mothers among others as caterers for the programme in the letter.

“The NPP has been on a vindictive campaign across the country to depopulate state institutions of people who they could not certify were NPP members,” Mr. Fusseini stated.

“Why would they sack all currently existing caterers under the school feeding programme? If they intended to stretch their hands to Ghanaians as a whole you would have left that 30 percent who are in place and fill in the rest. They want to depopulate the entire sector and bring in NPP members. Obviously, they cannot just spell it in black and white that the activists should be NPP but it is unmistaken.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana