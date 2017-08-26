PL Roundup: Pressure on Bilic, De Boer as West Ham, Palace lose

Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea City

Tammy Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, opened his account for the Swans to give the away side breathing space at the break. The 19-year-old volleyed home a superbly lofted ball into the box from Leroy Fer.

Frank de Boer, the Crystal Palace manager, was clearly furious by what he’d seen in the first half and sent his players back onto the field five minutes early. But despite a bright start, Swansea took a 2-0 lead when Danny Kelly was robbed of the ball on the halfway line, allowing Kyle Naughton to send Andre Ayew through to beat a weak challenge from Wayne Hennessey.

A comeback never looked on for the Eagles, and a third defeat on the trot will have Palace supporters anxious over De Boer’s failure to make an impression early on in the season.

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Southampton

Southampton had the better of their opponents early on, going close through Nathan Redmond, but Huddersfield slowly but surely grew into the game. The Terriers’ high-pressing style of play was problematic for the Saints, and certainly had goalkeeper Fraser Forster rattled. Only last-ditch blocks stood in the way of David Wagner’s team taking the lead.

Huddersfield hoped the long-ball to striker Steve Mounie would cause defensive problems for Southampton in the second period, but the Saints’ experience showed and they regained control without offering too much threat of their own.

With six points on the board, the Terriers won’t be disheartened by the draw, but Mauricio Pellegrino will be disappointed by his players not kicking on from the previous win over West Ham.

Newcastle United 3-0 West Ham United

Joselu scored the first goal of Newcastle’s season to give the home side a deserved lead against a West Ham team that simply haven’t got going this term, despite the acquisitions that have been made over the summer.

Javier Hernandez was almost anonymous for the Hammers and just as Slaven Bilic had looked to his substitutes’ bench to inspire the comeback, Ciaran Clark nodded in the cross from Matt Ritchie to double their lead.

Substitute Aleksandar Mitrović later got his name on the scoresheet to add a third and force Joe Hart to pick the ball out of his own net for the 10th time in three games, leaving Bilic under pressure and with unavoidable questions over another lacklustre performance from his team to answer.

Watford 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Miguel Britos’ reckless challenge and subsequent deserved red card was the main talking point of the first half, summing up a lack of inspiration at Vicarage Road.

Despite the man advantage, Brighton failed to capitalise and will be rueing a missed chance to get three vital points on the board.

–

Source: TalkSport