NPP holds delegates conference today

Members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, Saturday, converge at the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast to take part in the party’s national delegates conference.

The conference is to help the party to among other things take stock of its achievements in the last few years.

The event will be in two sessions with the first one being a meeting of the National Council and National Executive Council (NEC) where a few amendments have been tabled for discussion.

Citifmonline.com understands that if the amendment motions are accepted the party will amend its constitution.

The party at this session will also receive presentations from the Acting National Chairman of the NPP, General Secretary and Treasurer where the aforementioned persons will give accounts of their stewardship in the last one year.

During the second session, a rally will be held at Victoria Park where the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as some ministers of State will take turns to address the gathering.

We’ll sanction aspirants who campaign

The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu had earlier warned that their leadership will punish aspiring candidates who use the event to campaign.

Speaking to Citi News, John Boadu said the party will punish persons who flout the laws, by campaigning ahead of the party’s internal elections.

“The party and in particular National Council has noted with concern, the rate at which prospective candidates for various executive positions in the party display the campaign posters and banners at the just ended constituency and regional delegates’ conference as if we are holding internal elections. The party reserves the right to sanction or reprimand anyone who flouts this directive. It is a directive of the National Council and I think if you are a true party member, you have to respect our party because that is what our constitution says,” he added.

The NPP’s national delegates conference has been themed: “NPP, delivering on our promises, our roots, our strength, our future.”

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

