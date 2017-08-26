GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

NPP delegates’ conference in pictures

Saturday, August 26, 2017 6:55 pm

npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-63

Thousands of members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday partook in the party’s Annual National Delegates’ Conference at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-64 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-62 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-61 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-60 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-59 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-58 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-57

The conference gave the party the opportunity to take stock of its achievement in the last few years.

The conference which was themed: “NPP, delivering on our promises, our roots, our strength, our future” was in two sessions with the first being a meeting of the National Council and National Executive Council (NEC) where the national leaders accounted for their stewardship to the party.

npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-56 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-55 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-54 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-53 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-52 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-51

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice also addressed the gathering.

npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-49 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-48 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-47 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-46 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-45 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-44 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-43 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-42 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-41 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-40 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-39 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-38 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-37 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-36 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-35 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-1 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-68 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-67 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-66 npp-national-delegates-conference-2017-65

The second session had a a rally held at Victoria Park where the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as some ministers of State, took turns to address the gathering.

Photos by Joseph Ackon Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Tagged with:

© Copyright 2017 | citifmonline.com | All Rights Reserved.