NPP delegates’ conference in pictures

Thousands of members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday partook in the party’s Annual National Delegates’ Conference at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The conference gave the party the opportunity to take stock of its achievement in the last few years.

The conference which was themed: “NPP, delivering on our promises, our roots, our strength, our future” was in two sessions with the first being a meeting of the National Council and National Executive Council (NEC) where the national leaders accounted for their stewardship to the party.

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice also addressed the gathering.

The second session had a a rally held at Victoria Park where the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as some ministers of State, took turns to address the gathering.

Photos by Joseph Ackon Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana