Late Sterling strike earns Man City win at Bournemouth

Saturday, August 26, 2017 1:45 pm

Raheem Sterling scored six minutes into injury time to snatch a dramatic win for Manchester City over Bournemouth – but was sent off for his celebrations.

The England winger secured all three points for City with a deflected strike before being shown a second yellow card by referee Mike Dean for celebrating with the visiting fans.

Gabriel Jesus had earlier cancelled out a wonder strike from Charlie Daniels.

Bournemouth remain without a point after three Premier League games this season, while City have collected seven points.

