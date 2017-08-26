Late Sterling strike earns Man City win at Bournemouth

Raheem Sterling scored six minutes into injury time to snatch a dramatic win for Manchester City over Bournemouth – but was sent off for his celebrations.

The England winger secured all three points for City with a deflected strike before being shown a second yellow card by referee Mike Dean for celebrating with the visiting fans.

Gabriel Jesus had earlier cancelled out a wonder strike from Charlie Daniels.

Bournemouth remain without a point after three Premier League games this season, while City have collected seven points.

Source: TalkSport