Kwabena Agyepong attends NPP delegates’ conference [Photos]

Suspended General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong was among the thousands of party faithful who thronged Cape Coast on Saturday to participate in the party’s delegates’ conference.

He was seen clothed in an outfit made with with the NPP’s red and blue colours.

It is unclear whether Mr. Agyepong was at the conference on the invitation of the party.

The former executive of the party was suspended in December 2015 for publicly rebelling against the party’s decision to indefinitely suspend the national chairman, Paul Afoko.

He was suspended alongside the party’s Second Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe.

The National Executive Committee of the party found him guilty of violating Article 3(D) of the party’s constitution which enjoins members to publicly uphold the decisions of the party, through various acts.

He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation of, or authorization by the NEC [National Executive Council].”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana