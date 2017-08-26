GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

Jordan Ayew scores first goal of the season as Swansea wins

Saturday, August 26, 2017 4:48 pm

jordan-ayew-swansea-city_j7e3qch1hjku1plecj98d37l2

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew scores his first goal of the season on Saturday when he featured for  Swansea City against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park.

Jordan hit the back of the net in the 48th minute, 4 minutes after his teammate Tammy Abraham scored Swansea’s opening goal.

swansea-goal

Crystal Palace who featured two Ghanaians Jeffrey Schlupp and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have been unimpressive in their previous games under their new manager, new boss Frank de Boer.

They have lost all their three matches without scoring a single goal.

Swansea City currently 9th with 4 points on the Premiership table with Crystal Palace 19th on the table with no point.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Tagged with:

© Copyright 2017 | citifmonline.com | All Rights Reserved.