I won’t spare corrupt NPP officials – Akufo-Addo 

Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the security agencies a directive to investigate any official within his administration who will be accused of corruption.

The directive is part of Nana Addo’s promise to run an incorruptible government.

President Akufo-Addo also stated that persons who make allegations of corruption against his officials should also be prepared to give evidence when called upon.

“We are told that there is corruption in the Akufo-Addo government. Let me reassure you of one thing. Any allegation about corruption against any official member of my government will be investigated by the law enforcement agencies. And those who made that allegation better be prepared to support it when they are making these allegations of corruption because nobody is going to get away with it.”

“I am not going to preside over a government that will support corruption in our country. Every allegation of corruption that is made against any of my officials, I have given instructions to the law enforcement agencies that they should investigate each and every one of them,” he added.

The president made these revelations when he addressed members of the NPP at the party’s annual National Delegates Conference in Cape Coast on Saturday.

Prosecutions of corrupt officials to begin in October

Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemka had earlier disclosed government will in the next two months begin the prosecution of officials in the Mahama administration who have been found to have wasted the public funds with impunity.

According to him, government is currently building cases against such officials and will put them before court in October.

“By October when we start moving to court with some of the cases, Ghanaians will know that we are serious and we are ready to fight corruption as a canker in this country and uproot it once and for all,” he added in a Citi News interview.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

