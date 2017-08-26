Govt’s performance will determine NPP’s future – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo is urging members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to conduct themselves in a manner that will ensure the success of the government.

According to him, the performance of the party will determine whether New Patriotic Party (NPP) will remain a relevant political force in the country.

He issued a stern warning to members of the party who sabotage his government’s efforts.

“The future of the party is about the success of our government. And the success of the government is about our conduct. Each one of us beginning with me, through the Vice President, Chief of Staff, Ministers of State and the Deputies…. Our conduct is what will determine the success of our government,” he said.

“If we conduct ourselves well and respect the wishes and aspirations of the Ghanaian people that brought us here today and comport ourselves with dignity and humility as people who have come to provide service to our nation, that is the foundation that will allow us to build victory upon victory,” he added.

The President made the statement during the NPP’s 25th annual delegates conference held at Cape Coast in the Central Region on Saturday.

Akufo-Addo said he would not relent in his effort to ensure that the government is not plunged into a pool of corruption scandals.

He said he will not shield any of his appointees from facing the rigors of the law if they are found culpable in any act of corruption, adding that anyone who alleges corruption against any official in his government must be ready to provide proof to ensure proper investigation and prosecution.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana