STC recruits 100 women as cabin crew

The State Transport Company has recruited 100 young women to serve as cabin crew as part of measures by the new management of the company improves its services.

The Managing Director of the company, Nana Akomea in a Facebook post said the women were being trained to ahead of their deployment in next month.

The “cabin crew service which will transform passenger service in Ghana is set to roll. Recruitment of 100 young women were concluded last week. Their training is ongoing. Trial runs will start next week Wednesday. The service will be fully launched the first week of September 2017,” he said.

The cabin crew will be expected to provide quality customer service to passengers while ensuring their comfort and safety throughout their journey.

Nana Akomea who was appointed Managing Director of the STC in April, 2017 by the Akufo-Addo government said the new management of the company is “building on this to totally transform the operations of STC and return it to profitability.”

He said other efforts were being made the improve upon the services of the company.

“Firm arrangements have been concluded to triple STC fleet strength by December 2017,” he said.

While urging Ghanaians not to politicize the affairs of the company, he commended the previous management under the John Mahama government for laying a good foundation for the revamping of the company.

“I am encouraged by the interest in STC affairs expressed by Ghanaians on Facebook and elsewhere.

I will plead that the transformation of this venerable state institution is not turned into an NPP-NDC rivalry…Hon Nuamah Donkor and his team played a great role in bringing STC back. They oversaw the acquisition of 50 state of the art buses/coaches in October last year. Indeed one newly revamped station is proposed to be named for Nuamah Donkor,” he said.

Among the other improvements Nana Akomea mentioned are an e-payment platform in September, retraining, and rebranding of drivers and consistent WiFi service.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana