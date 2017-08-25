Reinstating suspended executives ‘unwise’ – Freddie Blay

The acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) , Freddie Blay has said it will not be advisable to reinstate suspended executives of the party.

He believes it will be inappropriate to reinstate these executives, who in his view did not contribute to the party’s victory in the 2016 general elections.

Making his case onsegment ofMr. Blay said : “If you needed people to undertake the biggest battle of an election and you thought that those that were in charge will not contribute to winning so you put them aside and you put other people in charge and they go to the battle and they are victorious. I do not see the wisdom that we should go back for people we thought will not help.”

The National Vice Chairman of the party, Sammy Crabbe was suspended indefinitely in 2015, alongside the party’s General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong.

The suspension of the two came shortly after the suspension of Paul Afoko, who was National Chairman.

They were suspended for “misconduct” which included a disregard for party structures.

Mr. Afoko and Mr. Crabbe subsequently filed a suit over their suspension but both suits were thrown out by the court.

Mr. Agyepong unlike the two, did not seek a legal action, but appeared to have supported the action by the duo viewed as his allies.

Afoko will remain suspended

Freddie Blay also emphasized that Mr. Afoko will not be reinstated, adding that “there has not been any discussion” in relation to reinstating him.

I wasn’t surprised

According to him, the instruction for him to take over Afoko’s role after his suspension did not come as a surprise to him, because the party’s constitution makes provision for the “Vice Chair to act when the Chairman is not around.”

“The way the crisis was going, it was not surprising that I found myself to be Chair. One door closes and another opens. The situation I find myself as acting Chairman of the party presents new challenges. I have been busy and I find it interesting but that is okay,” Mr. Blay added.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

