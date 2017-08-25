President Macron spends €26,000 on makeup

French President Emmanuel Macron spent €26,000 on makeup in his first three months as leader of the country, Le Point magazine reported Thursday.

According to the report, Macron’s personal makeup artist put in two claims for payment, one for €10,000 and another for €16,000, for doing his makeup during his travels and ahead of press conferences.

The Elysée Palace said in response: “We called in a contractor as a matter of urgency.”

Aides said that spending on makeup would be “significantly reduced” in future, Le Point reported, adding that the amount spent is less than under Macron’s predecessors.

His predecessor, François Hollande, spent €30,000 per quarter on makeup, including the salary of a makeup artist. In addition, Hollande paid his hairdresser a gross salary of €9,895 a month.

Nicolas Sarkozy spent slightly less on his makeup than Macron — €8,000 a month.

The news comes as Macron’s popularity is falling, according to opinion polls. Only 37 percent of voters approve of the job Macron is doing, down from a high of 57 percent after his election in May.

Source: Politico.eu