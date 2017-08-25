NADMO boss commends Citi FM for supporting Sierra Leone

NADMO Boss

The Ghana National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has commended Citi FM and its cherished listeners for supporting the survivors of the mudslide that struck Sierra Leone three weeks ago.

Citi FM on Friday presented the many relief items it received from its listeners to NADMO for onward transportation to Sierra Leone.

The NADMO Director General, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh who received the items was so grateful to Citi FM for spearheading the benevolent initiative.

Having just returned from that country, the NADMO boss expressed optimism that the relief items donated were going to be of great help to the people since he has seen their anguish at first hand.

He was himself surprised with the volume of items Citi FM, a private entity, gathered from its listeners.

Mr. Agyemang-Prempeh further indicated that NADMO will personally write to the Sierra Leonean government informing them about the efforts of Citi FM and its numerous listeners.

“I have just come back from Sierra Leone and the situation there is not pleasant at all. The people of Sierra Leone are calling for more of such donations. I had a call from my deputy while there that this is what you are also doing. I never estimated it this way that we were going to receive many things like this. So you’ve done a very wonderful job.”

“On behalf of the platform that is working on this disaster and the Sierra Leonean government, we appreciate this very much. We are so grateful, I want to say a very big thank you for what you have done as well as the numerous listeners of Citi FM who donated these items,” he added.

The items are expected to be in Sierra Leone later on Friday or on Saturday morning.

About Supporting Sierra Leone initiative

Following the news of a mudslide tragedy which claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed millions of properties in Sierra Leone, Citi FM launched an initiative dubbed “Supporting Sierra Leone” aimed at gathering relief items for the survivors.

A delegation from Citi FM on Tuesday visited the Sierra Leonean High Commission in Accra to express the grief of the station over the tragedy.

The Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM, Samuel Atta-Mensah, signed the book of condolence at the High Commission and also informed the Commissioner about the relief items.

The items were transported from the premises of Citi FM to the Airport by McDan Shipping and Logistics Company.

The government of Ghana last week also donated relief items amounting to $1 million to Sierra Leone.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

