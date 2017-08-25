My appointment as GNPC Chair not a reward – Freddie Blay

The acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay considers his new position as Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation as service to the nation rather than a reward.

“I am Chair of the GNPC but I consider that to be service that I am rendering. If you think that that it is a reward, I beg to differ. I consider what I am doing as a service to my country, ” Mr. Blay said.

Mr. Blay was appointed a few months ago to serve as Chairman of the GNPC by President Nana Addo.

He also commented on NPP’s internal affairs, including the suspension of some executives, saying it would not be advisable to reinstate them.

He believes reinstating them would be unfair since in his view , they failed to contribute to the party’s victory in the 2016 general elections.

Making his case on Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News, Mr. Blay said : “If you needed people to undertake the biggest battle of an election and you thought that those that were in charge will not contribute to winning so you put them aside and you put other people in charge and they go to the battle and they are victorious. I do not see the wisdom that we should go back for people we thought will not help.”

The National Vice Chairman of the party, Sammy Crabbe was suspended indefinitely in 2015, alongside the party’s General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong.

The suspension of the two came shortly after the suspension of Paul Afoko, who was National Chairman.

They were suspended for “misconduct” which included a disregard for party structures.

Mr. Afoko and Mr. Crabbe subsequently filed a suit over their suspension but both suits were thrown out by the court.

Mr. Blay also emphasized that Mr. Afoko will not be reinstated, adding that “there has not been any discussion” in relation to reinstating him.

I wasn’t surprised

According to him, the instruction for him to take over Afoko’s role after his suspension did not come as a surprise to him, because the party’s constitution makes provision for the “Vice Chair to act when the Chairman is not around.”

“The way the crisis was going, it was not surprising that I found myself to be Chair. One door closes and another opens. The situation I find myself as acting Chairman of the party presents new challenges. I have been busy and I find it interesting but that is okay,” Mr. Blay added.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana