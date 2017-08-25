Immigration Service ordered to grant Indian businessman residence permit

An Accra High Court has ordered the Immigration Service to issue Indian businessman, Ashok Kumar Sivaram a temporary residence permit while dealing with his legal issues.

According to the court presided by Justice Naa Adoley Azu, the businessman’s rights must be respected.

The judge further asked the applicant to appear before the Immigration Service on Tuesday for the process to be completed.

The court’s order follows contradictions by the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kwame Takyi and the AG’s representative, Jasmine Armah over the regularization of businessman’s stay in Ghana.

While Mrs Armah insisted the businessman did not appear in person before the Immigration Service for regularization of his stay as ordered by the court, the Comptroller General, when put in the witness box told the court that Mr. Sivaram had appeared before him.

An Accra High court had earlier indicated that the Interior Minister breached the rule of natural justice by refusing to give the plaintiff a hearing after he had accused him of allegedly committing fraud.

The court on July 31, 2017, quashed the deportation of Mr. Sivaram by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry.

According to the court, the Interior Minister exceeded his jurisdiction by determining fraud against the Indian businessman without recourse to the court.

But Mr. Sivaram, since his return to the country has not been given a visa despite a court order.

The Indian businessman has also petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to call the Minister of Interior and the Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service to order over what he termed as harassment by the two.

Mr. Sivaram said he was constantly being harassed by officials of the Ghana Immigration Service and he believes his frustrations are part of a grand scheme to transfer interests in his company, Jai Mai Communications Limited, to his business partner.

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi has, however, rejected accusations that he is conniving with the Interior Minister to frustrate the Indian businessman.

We’ve no agenda against Indian businessman

Meanwhile, the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi has rejected accusations that he is conniving with the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, to frustrate an Indian businessman.

“He has misled the public. He has thrown dust into the eyes of the public. What would the Minister of Interior, honorable Ambrose Dery, gain by interfering in the business of a foreign expatriate… why should he?” Mr. Takyi asked in a Citi News interview.

By: Fred Tettey Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana