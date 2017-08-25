Ekumfi factory has put naysayers to shame – Nana Addo

President Akuffo Addo has said skeptics who did not believe in the NPP’s One-District-One-Factory project have been put to shame with the launch of the policy.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the project, particularly the Ekumfi District, saying the NPP stole their idea.

According to a former Deputy Trade Minister, Mohammed Murtala, the establishment of the factory started in 2013 under the Mahama administration.

Murtala Mohammed claims the idea and success of the factory is due to the work the NDC did while in office.

He, therefore, challenged the NPP to disclose the history of the factory to Ghanaians and credit the NDC for it.

Addressing a gathering at Ekumfi to launch the policy today [Friday], the President said cynics of the policy will be disappointed, following the successful launch.

He said not even the “negative comments” could threaten the success of the project which will ignite Ghana’s industrialization.

“I indicated that my government in partnership with the private sector will establish one factory in each of the 216 districts across the country…. As has become the custom in previous years, anytime I roll out policies and programmes, it is not without the usual, cynical and negative comments- ‘It cannot be done’, ‘He is lying, it is a vote buying gimmick’, ‘It is not possible.‘ One District One Factory was not spared either.

“The Ghanaian people however were discerning and believed in the vision and believed it could be done. The culmination of that belief, resulting in the decisive victory, one by the New Patriotic Party and myself in the election of 2016. This victory also meant that for the first time in the history of the 4th Republic, NPP won the Ekumfi seat,” said the President.

He was however quick to add that the launch is “not about the NPP, neither is it about any political party” but the “development of Ghana.”

The ‘One-District-One-Factory’ programme is designed to establish at least one viable factory in all 216 districts in Ghana as part of an industrialization drive aimed at providing jobs and transforming the economic fortunes of the country.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana