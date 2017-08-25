Dwamena to Brighton and Hove off

The dream move for Black Stars player, Raphael Dwamena, from FC Zurich to Brighton and Hove Albion has collapsed due to an issue discovered in the course of his medical.

Earlier this week, Brighton and FC Zurich agreed a fee and the player flew into England on Thursday for his medical.

However, on Friday, it was confirmed by Swiss portal, www.sport.ch, that the deal would not go ahead after a problem was discovered as Dwamena undertook his medical.

Sport quoted a statement from FC Zurich which said that they had also seen the said anomaly but they did not consider it “neither harmful to health nor compromising the performance of a top athlete.”

They had carried out a medical on Dwamena at Schulthess Clinic in Switzerland before he left for England.

Football data and statistic portal, Squawka, also stated the news and said that Zurich had confirmed the turn in events.

By the latest development, Dwamena is now set to stay at FC Zurich for the rest of the season.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana