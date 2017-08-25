Don’t politicize STC affairs – Nana Akomea to Ghanaians

The Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea is urging Ghanaians not to view new developments at the company through partisan lenses.

He said the efforts of the previous management of the company under the John Mahama government must be appreciated since it helped transform the company.

In a facebook post on Friday he said the former Managing Director, Nuamah Donkor oversaw the acquisition of 50 state of the art buses last year to help revamp the venerable state company.

“I am encouraged by the interest in STC affairs expressed by Ghanaians on Facebook and elsewhere.

I will plead that the transformation of this venerable state institution is not turned into an NPP-NDC rivalry,” he said.

“Hon Nuamah Donkor and his team played a great role in bringing STC back. They oversaw the acquisition of 50 state of the art buses/coaches in October last year. Indeed one newly revamped station is proposed to be named for Nuamah Donkor,” he added.

Nana Akomea, who was appointed Managing Director of the STC in April, 2017 by the Akufo-Addo government said the new management of the company is “building on this to totally transform the operations of STC and return it to profitability.”

In his post, he announced that “firm arrangements have been concluded to triple STC fleet strength by December 2017.”

Among other developments at the STC he said were the retraining and rebranding of drivers, introduction of female cabin crew members and fixing of the inconsistent wifi.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana