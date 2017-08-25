Barcelona agree £135.5m deal for Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele for a fee that could rise to 147m euros (£135.5m), making him the world’s second most expensive player.

Barca will pay an initial 105m euros (£96.8m) for the France international, 20, who has agreed a five-year contract and will undergo a medical on Monday.

The deal is eclipsed only by Neymar’s recent £200m move to Paris St-Germain.

Barca revealed that his deal will contain a release clause of 400m euros.

Dembele has not featured for Dortmund since the German Super Cup on 5 August. The German side rejected a bid from Barca for the forward earlier in August, with the player then suspended for missing training.

Dortmund said they rejected Barca’s approach because their offer “did not correspond to the extraordinary footballing and additional value of the player and the present economic situation of the European transfer market”.

With regard to the fee now agreed, Dortmund said in a statement that the payment of add-ons “was agreed up to a maximum total amount of approximately 40% of the fixed transfer fee”.

Barca have failed with three bids for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with their most recent offer of £114m turned down last Friday.

Luis Suarez’s transfer from Liverpool in 2014 is officially their most expensive purchase, at £75m.

However, Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu has previously that said “the overall cost of the operation” to sign Neymar from Brazilian club Santos in 2013 was “over 100m euros (£92m)”, despite the transfer fee having been disclosed as £48.6m.

Source: BBC