Ban importation of chamfans – Small scale miners to gov’t

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners wants a complete ban on the importation, manufacturing, and transportation of dredgers, also known as Chamfans, into the country.

According to the Secretary of the Association, Godwin Amarh, the continuous operation of the dredgers after the moratorium on small-scale mining and the activities of the anti-galamsey task-force known as Operation Vanguard has affected the work and livelihoods of association members.

Speaking to Citi News after a meeting between Operation Vanguard the association, the Minerals Commission and other relevant stakeholders in Koforidua, Mr. Armah said “most of these illegal dredgers operate during that time in the river bodies so at the end of the day so we need new strategies to arrest people when they are transporting and manufacturing the equipment in the communities.”

Godwin Amarh also advised the government to set up contingency plans to complement the work of the task-force at the end of teh exercise.

“…you will get quick results but Operation Vanguard, we are being told, will be around for just 12 months so after they are gone what next. So it will be prudent to put concrete steps to tackle this issues when the are gone, we need to take security on mining issues to the doorsteps of the communities and also empower them.”

He also urged the district assemblies and the various mining companies to regularize the operation of mining activities in the country.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana