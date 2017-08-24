W/R: GJA condemns assault on journalist by police

The journalist who was assaulted

The Western Regional chapter of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has called for the immediate interdiction of Constable Wilson Bossey with the Visibility Unit of the Sekondi Police Command, who physically assaulted a Takoradi based journalist with Skyy Media Group Nana Adu Kyei Danso Abeam on Tuesday.

They are also demanding an immediate apology from the police.

Nana Adu Kyei Danso Abiam, popularly known as Akyeamehene questioned the police officer for riding an unregistered motor bike without a crash helmet on a highway.

The officer who did not take his questions kindly dragged him out of his car and beat him up in the full glare of the public.

His plea for mercy, as well as those from onlookers were ignored by Constable Bossey who was bent on showcasing his strength despite being informed that his victim was as a journalist.

The GJA chapter in the region condemned the act and called for the immediate interdiction of the “lawless” officer.

The Regional Secretary of the GJA Zambaga Rufai Saminu in the statement noted that “we are saddened by this unfortunate development orchestrated by not less a person than an officer in charge of enforcing the laws of the country.”

“Consequently, we demand an absolute thorough investigation into the matter by the Regional Police Command. We also demand an immediate interdiction of the officer in question. Refund of the transport fare of the victim with interest for damaging his program schedule. We again demand the payment of the hospital bills of the victim by the suspect.

Mr. Rufai added that “we further demand compensation for the abuse suffered by the victim. We are appealing to the Regional Police Command to respond appropriately, timely and dispassionately to the concerns raised by the victim”.

Meanwhile the police in the region have asked that internal administrative sanctions must be instituted against the constable immediately whilst investigations continue.

–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana