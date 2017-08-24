SSNIT software project cost $72m, not $66m – SSNIT boss

The controversial OBS software procured by Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), cost $72million and not $66 million as widely publicized in the media.

This was revealed by the Director-General of the SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang in an interview with Citi News.

He said SSNIT was incurring more cost over the software because it was intermittently experienced challenges that required technicians to rectify.

Dr. Tenkorang said the $72 million included the cost of the original tender, subsequent modifications, and yearly support fees.

He further indicated that the $72 million cost will continue to appreciate until the system is fully deployed and works effectively.

“…so the number is still ticking and it’s running so the number is huge, I can tell you it’s in excess of $66million..The last time a number was communicated to me, the number stood at $72million but I can tell you that the system is still not functioning as it should and each time we have to make revisions or get certain corrections made, these things are billed as change requests which are also billable so until the system is fully deployed and working properly, there is a chance that the number will be bigger than what I’ve actually mentioned to you right now,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former Director-General of SSNIT, Dr Ernest Thompson, has said there is nothing wrong with the $66million software contract approved by the previous board.

About 5 people are currently being investigated by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for their involvement in the acquisition of the OBS software.

The Board Chairman of SSNIT, Kwame Addo Kufuor in an interview with Citi News said about 15 people have already appeared before EOCO as witnesses.

The software was to help in networking all branches of SSNIT across the country to enable them to receive real-time data directly from the headquarters in Accra and enhance efficiency.



By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana