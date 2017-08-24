Obtain permit from EPA, others – Exton Cubic ordered 

Ibrahim Mahama

Exton Cubic Limited has been directed to obtain permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other regulatory bodies to legalise its operations at the Nyinahin bauxite concession of the Tano Offin Forest reserve.

“Before undertaking an activity or operation under the mining lease, Exton Cubic shall obtain the necessary approvals and permits as may be required by law from the Forest Commission on Water Resources Commission and the Environment Agency or any other regulatory body,” a statement from the Minerals Commission said.

“The mining lease is subject to ratification by Parliament in accordance with Article 26811, the Constitution and Section 5(4) of Act 7013. Upon execution of this mining lease, the company shall submit a certified true copy of the mining lease to the Minister to be laid before Parliament for ratification,” the statement added.

Though the Exton Cubic applied for a permit to undertake the prospecting of bauxite in the area; it failed to comply with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations rendering the permits null and void.

The Commission further indicated that the validity of Exton Cubic’s forestry permit is strictly contingent upon its fulfillment of “all statutory regulations of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Water Resources Commission (WRC), and the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission pertaining to legitimate mining operations in a forest reserve.”

The order follows claims by the EPA that Exton Cubic Group Limited’s current operations in the Nyinahin bauxite concession are illegal.

The Commission also asked Exton Cubic to halt operations at the bauxite concession until it obtains permit from regulatory bodies and meets other requirements.

The seizure of mining equipment belonging to Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers and Planners (E&P), which was undertaking some preparatory work in the forest for Exton Cubic, culminated in the mining company accusing the Ashanti Regional Minister of unlawfully impounding vehicles belonging to Engineers and Planners and detaining its officers.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu, had earlier tried to clarify the situation by confirming that his Ministry granted Exton Cubic an entry permit into the Nyinahin bauxite concession.

But the EPA in a statement said, “the bottom line is that Exton Cubic Group limited has not obtained the required EPA permit under its mining lease and therefore, any attempt to enter the area for mining is illegal.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

