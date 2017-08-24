Equipment seizure costing us $40,000 daily – Exton Cubic

The recent confusion in Nyinahin over Exton Cubic Group Limited’s bauxite concession in the township has caused the company to lose over $40,000 daily.

The losses started on August 20, when vehicles belonging to its sub-contractor, Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers and Planners (E&P), were impounded in the Nyinahin township on orders of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, according to the company.

At a press conference on Thursday, the company’s Public Relations Officer, Samuel Gyamfi, reiterated the company’s assertion that the impounding and detaining of its officers was unlawful.

He gave a further indication that the issue could culminate in some form of legal action.

“The company is losing over $40,000 a day due to this unlawful act and as we have told you, we are going through the legal process with our lawyers and very soon, the authorities concerned will be written to and we will make our position clear to them.”

Mr. Gyamfi maintained that “… what they have done to us is not fair. What they have done to us is not allowed or permitted by law and expect that the right things will be done.”

“We feel that what was done was not proper… we have not breached any law. We have the right to enter the Tano Offin Forrest Reserve for prospecting. We have a prospecting license dated 24th December 2015. We have a forest entry permit for the prospecting license. We have an operating license for the prospecting license. We have an environmental permit for the prospecting license.”

Exton Cubic was alleged to have been operating in the area illegally, despite the company’s claims to the contrary, which were backed up by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

The Minister, Peter Amewu said his Ministry granted Exton Cubic entry permit into the Nyinahin bauxite concession to prospect for Bauxite.

The Ashanti Regional Minister is, however, waiting on official documentation from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources indicating that the Exton Cubic has been granted permits for its operations before releasing vehicles.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana