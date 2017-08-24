EOCO investigating more rot at SSNIT – Director

Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang

It has emerged that the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) is investigating more than the $72 million information system software procured by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Some managers of the national pension fund are also under investigation for its procurement processes of an Oracle business software package.

SSNIT is currently being investigated over the software project which originally was $34 million but increased astronomically to $72 million.

But Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang in an exclusive interview withsaid there is more rot being investigated by EOCO.

“I can tell you that EOCO’s activities at SSNIT is not only limited to the OBS software, we have other pieces of software that have been purchased. We also have Oracle, an e-business suite software that has been purchased and various modules that are equally problematic. And all that is being investigated and I wouldn’t know exactly what they are looking for,” he added.

The software known as the Operational Business Suite (OBS) was to enable SSNIT network all of its branches the country to allow it receive real time data directly to its headquarters in Accra and enhance efficiency.

Dr. Tenkorang also explained that his outfit is also reviewing activities of SSNIT to enable them adopt strategies to effectively manage the Trust.

“We’ve just launched an independent baseline review of SSNIT as of the date that we assumed office. I think that during that exercise there would be some determination as to what processes followed, what we have, whether it is really working well and whether we got a good deal or not. I think there would be some light on that subject.”

$72 million SSNIT software not fully functional

Dr. Tenkorang also said the OBS software is not functional.

According to him, the current state of the software leaves SSNIT with more cost due to intermittent repairs and maintenance.

“The last time a number was communicated to me, the number stood at $72million but I can tell you that the system is still not functioning as it should and each time we have to make revisions or get certain corrections made, these things are billed as change requests which are also billable so until the system is fully deployed and working properly, there is a chance that the number will be bigger than what I’ve actually mentioned to you right now,” he added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Sixtus Dong Ullo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

