Cost of SSNIT’s $66m software will increase – Director

The Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang has revealed that the cost of the company’s $66 million Operational Business Suite (OBS).

According to him, the use of the software is costing SSNIT more money because it is not fully functional and requires regular maintenance, subsequent modifications, and yearly support fees.

He toldin an interview that the last update he received on the cost of the system software was $72 million instead of the $66 million widely publicized in the media.

“…so the number is still ticking and it’s running so the number is huge, I can tell you it’s in excess of $66 million..The last time a number was communicated to me, the number stood at $72 million but I can tell you that the system is still not functioning as it should and each time we have to make revisions or get certain corrections made, these things are billed as change requests which are also billable so until the system is fully deployed and working properly,” he said.

“There is a chance that the number will be bigger than what I’ve actually mentioned to you right now,” he added.

The OBS software was to help in networking all branches of SSNIT across the country to enable them to receive real-time data directly from the headquarters in Accra and enhance the efficiency of its services.

About 5 people are currently being investigated by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for their involvement in the acquisition of the OBS software which smacks of financial malfeasance.

The Board Chairman of SSNIT, Kwame Addo Kufuor in an earlier interview with Citi News said about 15 people have already appeared before EOCO as witnesses in the matter.

Meanwhile, some previous Chairpersons and members of the SSNIT have denied their involvement in the approval of the deal to procure the software which may say has a bloated cost.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana