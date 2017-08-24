Child arrested in connection with death of Kenya election IT boss

Kenyan news site The Nation reports police as saying the child’s phone was allegedly used to send threatening messages.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was taken to Kiambu Juvenile Court earlier today where “detectives requested the courts to allow them to detain her for a week as they interrogate her further”, The Nation reports.

Mr Msando, who was in charge of Kenya’s electronic voting system, was murdered days before the general election.

President Uhuru Kenyatta won the 8 August election, defeating veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga by a comfortable margin.

Mr Odinga alleged that the commission’s IT system had been hacked and the result manipulated to give Mr Kenyatta victory.

The commission said there had been a hacking attempt, but it had failed.

Foreign observers said the poll was free and fair.

Mr Odinga. meanwhile, has said he will challenge the result in court.

Source: BBC