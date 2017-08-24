Angel Group president donates cardiac monitors to KATH

The President of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng has presented 6 pieces of Patient Cardiac Monitors to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The six (6) machines priced at GH₵ 136,000.00, are to be used at the Emergency Unit of the hospital to save lives of patients whose hearts need to be monitored and supported.

Presenting the items to the management of KATH, Dr Oteng who was flanked by the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network, Mr Samuel Kofi Acheampong, Deputy Operations Manager of Angel Group, Samuel Boateng , Morning Show Host of Angel FM Kwame Tanko, Programmes Manager of Angel FM, Michael Darko, News Editor of Angel FM, Appau Aheng and a host of others, could not hold back his tears at the sight of the inadequacy of very important equipment at the hospital causing people who could have been saved die.

He explained that the kind gesture extended to the hospital is a sign of his willingness to support the vulnerable and needy in society as he considers his riches to be a gift from God for the welfare of humanity.

President of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng pledged he would continue to support the hospital and charged other wealthy individuals to follow his example as they could help rescue several perishing souls.

Speaking on behalf of the hospital, the Director of Nursing Services at KATH, Madam Patience Yeboah-Ampong expressed the management’s profound gratitude to Dr Kwaku Oteng for the love and care shown to the hospital which will go a long way to aid better health delivery at there.



She indicated that the hospital bedeviled with several challenges most of which are equipment related, explaining that the situation is grossly affecting the delivery of effecting services at the hospital, especially at the emergency unit.

Madam Patience Yeboah-Ampong has appealed to other individuals and groups to in their small ways, support the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to provide better services to all manner of patients.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana