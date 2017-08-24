$72 million SSNIT software not fully functional – Director-General

The controversial OBS software procured by Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), at a cost of $72million is not functional.

This is according to the Director-General of the SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang.

According to him, the current state of the software leaves SSNIT with more cost due to intermittent repairs and maintenance.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr. Tenkorang said the latest figure on the cost of the software available to him was $72 million instead of the $66 million publicized in the media.

“The last time a number was communicated to me, the number stood at $72million but I can tell you that the system is still not functioning as it should and each time we have to make revisions or get certain corrections made, these things are billed as change requests which are also billable so until the system is fully deployed and working properly, there is a chance that the number will be bigger than what I’ve actually mentioned to you right now,” he said.

SSNIT has been caught in a major controversy after suspicions of corruption in a deal that saw it procure a software; Operational Business Suite (OBS) to automate all the core processes in the administration of pension at $66 million.

About 5 people are currently being investigated by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for their involvement in the acquisition of the OBS software.

The Board Chairman of SSNIT, Kwame Addo Kufuor in an earlier interview with Citi News said about 15 people have already appeared before EOCO as witnesses.

Meanwhile, a former Director-General of SSNIT, Dr Ernest Thompson, has said there is nothing wrong with the $66million software contract approved by the previous board.l

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana